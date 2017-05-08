BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 Geodrill Ltd:
* Geodrill reports solid 2017 first quarter financial results
* Geodrill Ltd - qtrly basic earnings per share $0.01
* Geodrill Ltd - qtrly revenue $18.6 million versus $15.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs