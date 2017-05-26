BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market announces listing of Orient UNB Takaful shares
* Announces listing of shares of Orient UNB Takaful under trading symbol (OUTFL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Goldin Properties Holdings Ltd
* Trading in shares will be suspended at 9:00 a.m. on May 26 Source text (bit.ly/2s1olIl) Further company coverage:
* Announces listing of shares of Orient UNB Takaful under trading symbol (OUTFL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.
STOCKHOLM, June 22 Swedish private-equity firm Nordic Capital said on Thursday its employees would appeal a ruling by a Swedish court that could lead to top managers in the industry facing a total extra tax bill of around 2.3 billion crowns ($263 million).