June 28 Government Properties Income Trust
:
* Government Properties Income Trust - entered into a
commitment letter, or the commitment letter, with Citigroup
Global Markets Inc
* Government Properties Income Trust - Citigroup and other
banks committed to provide 364-day senior unsecured bridge loan
facility in of up to $750.0 million
* Government Properties Income Trust - co required to pay
interest at rate of LIBOR plus premium of 1.40% per annum on
borrowings under bridge loan facility
* Government Properties Income Trust - co may use borrowings
under loan facility to finance deal with First Potomac Realty
Trust
* Government Properties Income Trust - if FPO terminates
deal with co, FPO will be required to pay co a termination fee
of $25 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2s17u8H)
