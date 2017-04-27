BRIEF-THL Credit raises $511 mln collateralized loan obligation
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
April 28 Great Eastern Holdings Ltd-
* For q1 ended 31 march 2017 group profit attributable to shareholders was s$217.9 million
* No interim dividend has been declared in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
* Guggenheim Investments places 39 ETFS on the new no-transaction-fee ETF platform by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Source text for Eikon:
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: