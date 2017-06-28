BRIEF-Dova Pharmaceuticals prices IPO at $17/share
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc Announces pricing of initial public offering
June 28 Henry Schein Inc
* Henry schein extends agreement with dentsply sirona in canada
* Says has extended its existing agreement in canada with dentsply sirona inc
* Says revised agreement expected to be neutral to henry schein's earnings per share in 2017 and accretive thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc Announces pricing of initial public offering
* Akebia announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares