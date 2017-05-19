May 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:
* Expect full year group revenue to be in range of $2.0-$2.1
billion in constant currency in 2017
* Updated guidance reflects changes in outlook for Generics
business; revised expectation for launch timing of generic
version of Advair Diskus
* Maintain full year guidance for our Injectables and
branded businesses
* Expect Generics revenue to be around $670 million in 2017
* Expect global Injectables revenue to be between $800-$825
million for FY, core operating margin in high 30s, reflecting
step-up in research and development
