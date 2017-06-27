BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
June 27 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:
* Hill-Rom announces entry into agreement to divest Völker business
* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - financial terms were not disclosed.
* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - expects to record an after-tax special charge of approximately $30 million
* Hill-Rom - Cobe affiliate to acquire certain Völker assets and assume operations and employees at Völker's current location in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba had option to buy stakes from Lazada shareholders (Adds details of deal, Alibaba CEO's quote)
* Airmedia enters into amendment no. 3 to merger agreement for going private transaction