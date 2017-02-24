BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln, including debt
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
Feb 24 Hms Holdings Corp
* Hms holdings corp. Reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 revenue $128.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $130.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hms holdings corp - 7-9% total revenue growth projected for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer