Feb 24 Hms Holdings Corp

* Hms holdings corp. Reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 revenue $128.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $130.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hms holdings corp - 7-9% total revenue growth projected for 2017