June 28 Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.48 billion as of june 27​

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍home trust high interest savings account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $112 million as of june 27, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of june 27 versus $145 million as of june 26

* Home Capital Group-‍total gic deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at approximately $12.11 billion as of june 27, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍reported it continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: