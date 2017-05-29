BRIEF-Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board - sec filing
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
May 29 Hong Leong Bank Bhd:
* Qtrly net profit attributable 569.5 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 1.12 billion rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.00 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 497.8 million rgt
* Qtrly net interest income 726.4 million rgt versus 654.3 million rgt Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2remVwV] Further company coverage:
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
BERLIN, June 22 Britain's departure from the European Union could strengthen the bloc's political integration and make Germany more attractive as a business location, German Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Steffen said on Thursday.
* Saudi royals and clerics pledge loyalty (Adds Saudis pledge allegiance)