BRIEF-Zogenix says FDA granted ZX008 orphan drug designation for LGS
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
June 14 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon Pharma Plc presents new data analyses further demonstrating clinical benefit of Krystexxa® (pegloticase) in patients with uncontrolled gout
* Horizon Pharma Plc says study compared 62 patients who had clinically apparent tophi at baseline and 23 patients who did not
* Horizon Pharma Plc says both groups had significant clinical benefit over six months of treatment with krystexxa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.