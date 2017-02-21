BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to invest 100 mln yuan to set up wholly owned investment unit
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
Feb 20 Hsbc Bank Canada
* HSBC Bank Canada full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly basic earnings per common share $0.36
* HSBC Bank Canada - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.5%, the tier 1 ratio was 12.5% and the total capital ratio was 13.5% at 31 December 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
BEIJING, June 16 China's insurance regulator said on Friday it will continue its months-long crackdown on illegal sales of Hong Kong insurance products by mainland agencies which it said have led to asset outflows and even money laundering.