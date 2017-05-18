UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
May 18 Hudson Resources Inc
* Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah, Georgia
* Agreement with Metro Ports provides for an initial 10-year term has an option toextend the term for successive 10 year periods
* Entered LOI with Metro Ports, which will design, build, operate purpose-built port facility adjacent to the port of Savannah
* Metro Ports will be funding the deal, allowing Hudson to focus on mine infrastructure and marine facilities in Greenland Further company coverage:
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
June 19 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said Jeffrey Baliban has joined the firm's financial advisory services as a managing director for dispute resolution consulting.
* TXCELL APPOINTS LENTIGEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. TO MANUFACTURE THE LENTIVIRAL VECTOR FOR ITS FIRST CAR-TREG PROGRAM IN TRANSPLANT REJECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)