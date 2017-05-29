BRIEF-Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s
* Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s
May 29 Husky Energy Inc:
* Husky Energy Inc says is moving forward with west white rose project offshore newfoundland and labrador
* Husky Energy -company and its partners will use a fixed wellhead platform tied back to searose floating production, storage and offloading (fpso) vessel
* Husky Energy - first oil from West White Rose project is expected in 2022, project is expected to achieve gross peak production rate of about 75,000 bbls/day in 2025
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.