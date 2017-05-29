BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics says Merck will sponsor and fund initial trials of their combo drug study
* Leap Therapeutics - under agreement with unit of Merck, Co to sponsor and fund phase i/ii clinical trials of combination of dkn-01 and keytruda(reg)
May 29Hybio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2013 1 0219049.1 ), for method for measuring chloride ion content of amino acid-N-formic anhydride
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4mLmqb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Leap Therapeutics - under agreement with unit of Merck, Co to sponsor and fund phase i/ii clinical trials of combination of dkn-01 and keytruda(reg)
WASHINGTON, June 21 Republican senators voiced concern on Wednesday about a plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, fearing a rush to consider the major legislation as their party's leaders prepare to unveil it.
* Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition