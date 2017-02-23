BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed unit buys 70 pct stake in Hebei pharma firm
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
Feb 23 Ihh Healthcare Bhd:
* Qtrly loss attributable 42.5 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 2.63 billion rgt
* Proposed dividend of 3 sen per share
* Year ago qtrly revenue 2.29 billion rgt, net profit 415.8 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.
* Group expects to record a decline in profit of not less than 30% for year ended 31 March 2017