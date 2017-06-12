BRIEF-Office Depot, Centriq Tech partner on asset management platform
* Office Depot Inc partners with Centriq Technology on asset management platform
June 12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd:
* Says collaborates with Intel to drive digital transformations
* Says collaboration to enable development of solutions based on Intel's technologies
* Says collaboration to build architecture for Iot, cloud, network, AI and data centre infra management
* Co and Intel investing in centers of excellence in U.S. & India
* First Cobalt Corp says entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of CobalTech Mining Inc
* ECHOSTAR MOBILE AND THALES PARTNER ON MOBILE SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY FOR PUBLIC PROTECTION AND DISASTER RELIEF