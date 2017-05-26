BRIEF-Kambi Group signs a contract with Corredor Empresarial in Colombia
* REG-KAMBI GROUP PLC SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH CORREDOR EMPRESARIAL S.A.
May 26 Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd :
* March quarter net loss 572.4 million rupees versus loss 94.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 353.7 million rupees versus 1.21 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2roISdx) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 22 China's banking regulator has ordered a group of commercial banks to assess their exposure to offshore purchases by a handful of acquisitive Chinese corporate groups, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* BT and KCOM continue to have "significant market power in uncompetitive areas of country"