BRIEF-Recce says co secured up to A$6.05 mln investment agreement
* Entered an agreement for a flexible funding commitment of up to A$6.05 million with the Australian Special Opportunity Fund LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Infectex Ltd:
* Infectex announces positive phase 2b-3 clinical trial results of SQ109 for the treatment of multidrug-resistant pulmonary tuberculosis Source text for Eikon:
* Entered an agreement for a flexible funding commitment of up to A$6.05 million with the Australian Special Opportunity Fund LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees fy2017 revenue growth of greater than 20% above pro-forma fy2016 revenue
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation