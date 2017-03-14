March 14 Intellia Therapeutics Inc
* Intellia therapeutics announces fourth quarter and
full-year 2016 financial results
* Intellia therapeutics inc - cash and cash equivalents at
december 31, 2016, were $273.1 million, compared to $75.8
million at december 31, 2015
* Intellia therapeutics inc - qtrly loss per share $0.31
* Intellia therapeutics inc- during 2017, expects expenses
to increase compared to prior periods
* Intellia therapeutics inc - collaboration revenue was $5.6
million for q4 of 2016, as compared to $1.7 million for q4 of
2015
* Intellia therapeutics- expect cash,cash equivalents as of
dec 31, 2016 will enable co to fund operating expenses,capital
expenditures through mid-2019
