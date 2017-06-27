UPDATE 3-Cyber attack hits shipper Maersk, causes cargo delays
* Maersk's container shipper and port units hit by cyber attack
June 27 International Paper Co
* International Paper agrees to settle kleen products class action litigation
* International Paper Co - under terms of agreement, company will pay $354 million into a settlement fund in return for dismissal and release of all claims
* International Paper Co - company will record a reserve for expected settlement, which will result in a pre-tax charge of $354 million in Q2 of 2017
* International Paper - entered into agreement to settle kleen products antitrust class action lawsuit against co and 7 other containerboard producers
* International Paper-agreement resolves claims involving certain product's price bought from co, temple-inland, Weyerhaeuser by class members prior to court approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.
June 28 Shaw Communications Inc on Wednesday reported strong quarterly subscriber gains at its revamped cable business and notched wireless profit growth even as it spent heavily to build up both businesses.