June 16 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :

* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants

* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc - pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12.5 million shares of its common stock

* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc - common warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $1.25 per share of common stock