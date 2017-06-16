Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
June 16 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc - pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12.5 million shares of its common stock
* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc - common warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $1.25 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.
* Freeport negotiating new mining permit with govt (Recasts on Freeport Indonesia comment, adds background)