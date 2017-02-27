BRIEF-Five Oaks Investment announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
Feb 27 Invalda INVL:
* Says its unit, Cedus Invest UAB, initialled share purchase – sale agreement with Achema Group
* Deal regards sale of Litagra group trading business and grain elevators network, i.e. Litagros Prekyba
* Previous owners will retain the name "Litagra", though acquired companies will be able to use it until 2019
* Completion is planned after obtaining approval of Competition Council and carrying out other actions foreseen in deal, including reorganization of Litagra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
ZURICH, June 16 The Swiss government appears to have heeded a recommendation from the country's banking lobby for assurances that dozens of countries receiving bank data from Switzerland will use the information properly.
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 1 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t9lJcH) Further company coverage: