Feb 27 Invalda INVL:

* Says its unit, Cedus Invest UAB, initialled share purchase – sale agreement with Achema Group

* Deal regards sale of Litagra group trading business and grain elevators network, i.e. Litagros Prekyba

* Previous owners will retain the name "Litagra", though acquired companies will be able to use it until 2019

* Completion is planned after obtaining approval of Competition Council and carrying out other actions foreseen in deal, including reorganization of Litagra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)