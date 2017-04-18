April 18 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis enters into collaboration with ribo to advance rna-targeted therapeutics in china

* Ionis pharmaceuticals inc - granted ribo license for right to commercialize in china two ionis generation 2+ antisense drugs in metabolic disease, cancer

* Ionis will receive an undisclosed up-front payment and equity in ribo

* Ionis pharma - ribo will be responsible for conducting multi-year research & drug discovery program to identify drugs that utilize ionis' ssrnai technology

* Ionis pharmaceuticals inc - ionis retains rights to develop and commercialize ssrnai technology and all drugs under collaboration outside of china

* Ribo will provide ionis a royalty-free license to data and intellectual property created under collaboration