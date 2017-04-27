BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
April 27 Ipsen Sa:
* Q1 sales 438.0 million euros ($477.68 million) versus 362.0 million euros year ago
* Confirms its objectives for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency