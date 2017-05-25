May 25 Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use 2.8 million yuan to set up a Yangzhou-based intelligent equipment JV

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 5 million yuan and the company will hold 55 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C6bvQP

