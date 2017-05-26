BRIEF-Humanwell healthcare's unit to set up U.S. joint stock company for asset acquisition
* Says unit signs agreement with Blue Ridge Holding to set up joint stock company in U.S. for acquiring RiteDose Holdings I, Inc.
May 26 Jrjr33 Inc
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
* On May 26, 2017, John Rochon, Jr., who currently serves as member of co's board of directors and as vice chairman, was appointed to serve as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit signs agreement with Blue Ridge Holding to set up joint stock company in U.S. for acquiring RiteDose Holdings I, Inc.
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
PARIS, June 22 Airbus conceded defeat to arch-rival Boeing at the Paris Airshow on Thursday as a last-minute haul of almost 100 orders, including new interest from Iran, failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of Boeing's new 737 model.