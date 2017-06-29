Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
June 29 JUBII EUROPE NV
* SVEA COURT OF APPEAL DISMISSES LAWSUIT AGAINST TELIA COMPANY AB
* APPEAL COURT ORDERED YARPS NETWORK SERVICES TO REIMBURSE TELIA COMPANY FOR LEGAL COSTS IN DISTRICT COURT IN AMOUNT OF ABOUT SEK 14.3 MILLION PLUS INTEREST
* SVEA COURT OF APPEAL ORDERED YARPS NETWORK SERVICES TO REIMBURSE TELIA FOR ITS LEGAL COSTS IN APPEAL COURT IN AMOUNT OF ABOUT SEK 5.5 MILLION PLUS INTEREST
* YARPS NETWORK SERVICES AB WILL DECIDE ON IF YARPS NETWORK SERVICES WILL APPEAL ANY PART OF JUDGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
GENEVA, June 30 A demand by Saudi Arabia and three other Arab nations for Qatar to close down its al-Jazeera TV channel is an "unacceptable attack" on the right to freedoms of expression and opinion, the United Nations human rights chief said on Friday.
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, share trade to resume on July 3