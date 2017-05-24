May 24 Kamada Ltd:

* Kamada Ltd presents updated data from phase 2 clinical trial of inhaled alpha-1-antitrypsin for treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency

* Kamada - believe that the findings, as well as previously announced top-line data from this trial, support use of inhaled AAT for treatment of aatd

* Kamada Ltd - expect to have an approved investigational new drug application to conduct a pivotal phase 3 study prior to end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: