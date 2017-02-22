Feb 22 Kapsch Trafficcom AG:

* 9Mth turnover increased against comparison period in previous year by 104.6 million euros (+28%) to 483.8 million euros ($509.63 million)

* EBIT of first nine months of fiscal year, at 43.0 million euros, was at same level as previous year