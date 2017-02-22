BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Kapsch Trafficcom AG:
* 9Mth turnover increased against comparison period in previous year by 104.6 million euros (+28%) to 483.8 million euros ($509.63 million)
* EBIT of first nine months of fiscal year, at 43.0 million euros, was at same level as previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07