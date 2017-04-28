BRIEF-Xerox Corporation completes one-for-four reverse stock split
* Xerox Corporation completes one-for-four reverse stock split
April 28 Kbr Inc
* KBR announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.10 to $1.40
* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $1.1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* KBR Inc says estimate for operating cash flows will range from $100 - $200 million for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KBR Inc - Pemex settlement completed and cash collected in April; to be recorded in Q2 2017
* Says Q1 revenue up driven by recent acquisitions in government services segment and organic growth from contracts with U.S. Military
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KBR Inc - KBR backlog decreased from $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2016 to $10.6 billion as of March 31, 2017
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027
* Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. Acthar® gel (repository corticotropin injection) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)