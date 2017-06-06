June 6 Keysight Technologies Inc:

* Keysight Technologies reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $753 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51 to $0.65

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $810 million to $850 million

* Keysight's Q3 2017 non-GAAP revenue is expected to be in range of $840 million to $880 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP revenue is expected to be in range of $840 million to $880 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $843.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue grew to $758 million when compared with $735 million in Q2 of 2016

* Q2 revenue view $750.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)