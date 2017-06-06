BRIEF-Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
June 6 Keysight Technologies Inc:
* Keysight Technologies reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 revenue $753 million
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51 to $0.65
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $810 million to $850 million
* Keysight's Q3 2017 non-GAAP revenue is expected to be in range of $840 million to $880 million
* Keysight's Q3 2017 non-GAAP revenue is expected to be in range of $840 million to $880 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $843.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue grew to $758 million when compared with $735 million in Q2 of 2016
* Q2 revenue view $750.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)