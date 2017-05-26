May 26 Kite Pharma Inc

* Kite receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration priority review for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

* Kite Pharma Inc - Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) set for November 29, 2017

* Kite Pharma Inc - Biologics License Application submission based on primary analysis of ZUMA-1 Phase 2 trial

* Kite Pharma Inc - ‍Expects to submit its Market Authorization Application (MAA) of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel with European Medicines Agency in Q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: