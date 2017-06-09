BRIEF-Alto Ventures receives initial option payments on Empress property, Northwestern Ontario
June 9 KMG Chemicals Inc:
* KMG reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 sales for electronic chemicals segment rose 2.3 percent to $68.1 million
* Says "Looking ahead, our acquisition of Flowchem remains on track to close in mid-June"
* In quarter experienced good sales growth in wood treating chemicals business, severe weather stimulated demand for replacement utility poles treated with penta
* Qtrly net sales $81.6 million versus $ 75.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept
* Carnival corp qtrly u.s. Gaap net income of $379 million, or $0.52 diluted eps