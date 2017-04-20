BRIEF-AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO MAXIMUM OF $10 MLN
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
April 20 KYOCERA Corp-
* KYOCERA expands industrial ceramic manufacturing operations in Washington state
* KYOCERA Corp - industrial ceramic manufacturing operations in washington state is valued at $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)