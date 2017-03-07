BRIEF-Pendrell Corp says unit and Western Digital Corp signed agreements
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
March 7 Lattice Biologics Ltd:
* Lattice Biologics extends private placement
* Lattice Biologics - is extending its non-brokered private placement of units of company announced on january 19, 2017 for an additional 30 days
* Lattice Biologics - each warrant is exercisable into additional share at price of CAN$0.265 per share for a period of 36 months from date of issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mattel Inc - On June 15, co entered into amendment to seventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock