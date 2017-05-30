BRIEF-New Residential increases Q2 dividend to $0.50 per common share
* New Residential increases second quarter dividend to $0.50 per common share
May 30 Laurentian Bank Of Canada:
* Laurentian Bank reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.39
* Q2 earnings per share c$1.19
* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to c$238.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada says Q2 adjusted return on common shareholders' equity of 11.7% and 9.9% on a reported basis
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada says Q2 provision for credit losses amounted to $10.1 million compared with $5.8 million for Q2 of 2016
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada says book value per common share appreciated to $49.56 as at April 30, 2017 from $47.92 as at October 31, 2016
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.