May 30 Laurentian Bank Of Canada:

* Laurentian Bank reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.39

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.19

* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to c$238.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada says Q2 adjusted return on common shareholders' equity of 11.7% and 9.9% on a reported basis

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada says Q2 provision for credit losses amounted to $10.1 million compared with $5.8 million for Q2 of 2016

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada says book value per common share appreciated to $49.56 as at April 30, 2017 from $47.92 as at October 31, 2016