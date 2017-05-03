UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
May 3 Life Storage Inc:
* Life Storage Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.26
* Life Storage Inc qtrly same store revenue up by 3.2% compared to Q1 of 2016
* Life Storage Inc - grew same store average occupancy for q1 by 20 basis points to 90.6% compared to same period in 2016
* Sees adjusted funds from operations to be between $1.32 and $1.38 per share for q2 of 2017
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share about $5.47 to $5.53
* Q1 FFO per share $1.26
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.53 - $ 0.59
* Sees FY 2017 diluted EPS attributable to common shareholders $2.80 - $2.86 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.