May 4 Liquidity Services Inc:
* Liquidity Services announces second quarter fiscal year
2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q2 revenue $72.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $81.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2017 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.19 to
$0.29
* Sees q3 2017 gaap loss per share $0.22 to $0.32
* Q2 loss per share $0.26
* Liquidity Services Inc- reported q2-17 gmv of $163.7
million, up from $153.0 million in prior year's comparable
period
* Liquidity Services Inc - expect gmv for q3-17 to range
from $170 million to $190 million
