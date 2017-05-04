BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 Lumentum Holdings Inc
* Lumentum announces fiscal third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.92
* Q3 revenue $255.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $257.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.40
* Sees q4 2017 revenue $220 million to $235 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $273.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.