April 28 LyondellBasell Industries NV:
* LyondellBasell reports first-quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $2.00 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* LyondellBasell Industries NV - "during April, global
olefin and polyolefin industry conditions continue to remain
favorable"
* Qtrly sales and other operating revenues $8.43 billion
versus $7.75 billion last quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $7.71
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* LyondellBasell-While Q1 maintenance was relatively light
for u.s. Ethylene industry, industry schedules show higher
planned downtime in Europe, Asia in Q2
