May 31 Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Mabvax Therapeutics signs research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer center to develop novel car t-cell based anti-cancer immunotherapies for treatment of pancreatic and small cell lung cancers

* Mabvax Therapeutics - co to provide funding to evaluate efficacy of multiple car t-cell products incorporating different antibody targeting sequences​

* Mabvax Therapeutics - has certain rights to new car t-cell inventions developed, including an exclusive time-limited option to license MSK's rights in such inventions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: