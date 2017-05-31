BRIEF-Siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 mln
* Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc
* Mabvax Therapeutics signs research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer center to develop novel car t-cell based anti-cancer immunotherapies for treatment of pancreatic and small cell lung cancers
* Mabvax Therapeutics - co to provide funding to evaluate efficacy of multiple car t-cell products incorporating different antibody targeting sequences
* Mabvax Therapeutics - has certain rights to new car t-cell inventions developed, including an exclusive time-limited option to license MSK's rights in such inventions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 AT&T Inc was confident it would win regulatory approval for its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc before year's end as the Justice Department continues its review, but was still awaiting details about any final requirements for the deal, a senior executive said.