BRIEF-Humana Inc says increased size of its commercial paper program
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
May 9 Macarthur Minerals Ltd:
* Macarthur Minerals' major shareholder increases shareholding to 20.37 pct
* Macarthur Minerals- Cadence Minerals Plc exercised their 7.5 million warrants, increases Cadence's interest in Macarthur Minerals from 16.09 pct to 20.37 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
WASHINGTON, June 19 Major U.S. technology company chief executives sat down with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top Trump administration officials on Monday before meeting with the president on cutting government waste and improving information technology services.
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.