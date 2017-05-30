May 30 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Pawan Goenka as MD of co for 4 years

* Seeks members' nod for appointing Anand G Mahindra as executive chairman

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Anand Mahindra as executive chairman of co for 5 years