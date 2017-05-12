May 12 Marathon Patent Group Inc
* Marathon patent group inc says on may 11, co and
subsidiaries entered into an agreement with dbd credit funding,
llc
* Marathon patent -under amended revenue sharing, securities
purchase agreement, dbd will agree to modify its entitlement to
certain future revenues of co
* Marathon patent -in addition, under payoff letter co
agrees not to enter into any further dispositions of its patents
until note obligations are paid in full
* Marathon patent group inc- as of april 30, 2017,
outstanding balance of note obligations totals $15.8 million and
interest accrues at $4,707.08 per day
* Marathon patent -in addition, under payoff letter co
agrees not to use its current liquidity to make expenditures in
excess of a specified amount
