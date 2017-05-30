May 30 Marquee Energy Ltd

* Marquee energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and 2017 corporate budget and guidance

* Production averaged 2,479 boe/d (46% liquids) in q1 of 2017, down 79 boe/d (3%) from q4 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Says board of directors of marquee has approved a capital budget of approximately $15 million for second half of 2017