UPDATE 1-Oracle beats profit estimates on cloud push, shares jump
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.
May 30 Marquee Energy Ltd
* Marquee energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and 2017 corporate budget and guidance
* Production averaged 2,479 boe/d (46% liquids) in q1 of 2017, down 79 boe/d (3%) from q4 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says board of directors of marquee has approved a capital budget of approximately $15 million for second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received $8.3m in follow-on orders from a defense prime contractor for computing modules
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges