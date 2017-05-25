May 25 Mastek Ltd:

* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Sudhakar Ram as vice-chairman & managing director of the company

* Seeks members' nod for borrowings of up to 2.50 billion rupees to be made by the company

* Seeks members' nod to give authority to board for giving loans and guarantees, making investment in securities up to inr 2.50 billion

* Seeks members' nod for creation of charge/mortgage of up to 2.50 billion rupees on assets of the company