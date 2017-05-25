BRIEF-China Public Procurement says NG Weng Sin has been appointed as an executive director
* Announces NG Weng Sin has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Mastek Ltd:
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Sudhakar Ram as vice-chairman & managing director of the company
* Seeks members' nod for borrowings of up to 2.50 billion rupees to be made by the company
* Seeks members' nod to give authority to board for giving loans and guarantees, making investment in securities up to inr 2.50 billion
* Seeks members' nod for creation of charge/mortgage of up to 2.50 billion rupees on assets of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 Russian hackers targeted election systems belonging to 21 U.S. states in last year's presidential election, a U.S. official told Congress on Wednesday.
* Approved joint venture with Panyathip Advertising, Lao People's Democratic Republic and co will enter into memorandum of understanding