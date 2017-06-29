BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Master Glory Group Ltd
* No final dividend was proposed for year ended 31 march 2017
* profit for year attributable hk$1.22 billion versus loss of hk$135.8 million
* Fy revenue hk$85.8 million versus hk$25.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery