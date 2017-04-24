UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Nikkei:
* Mazda Motor's operating profit for the year started this month is likely to rise about 15 percent from fiscal 2016 estimate to around 150 billion Yen - Nikkei
* Mazda Motor aims to lift global unit sales 3 percent to 1.6 million for the year started this month - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources