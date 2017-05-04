May 4 Mcewen Mining Inc

* Mcewen mining announces q1 2017 operating & financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Mcewen mining inc - during quarter mcewen mining achieved consolidated production of 29,733 gold equivalent ounces

* Mcewen mining inc - company remains on track to meet production and cost guidance for 2017.